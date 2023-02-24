S. Korea to offer US$100,000 in aid to Chile over forest fire damage
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has decided to provide Chile with US$100,000 worth of humanitarian aid, as a series of wildfires has swept across the country, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
"We hope this assistance helps the Chileans affected by the wildfires return to their daily lives and with their speedy recovery from the aftermath," it said in a press release.
It added that South Korea will continue to provide humanitarian aid to countries and people affected by natural disasters.
The latest forest fires in Chile have left at least 24 dead and damaged around 430,000 hectares of land, an area equivalent to 8.5 times the size of Seoul, the ministry said, citing data as of Feb. 15 from Chile's National Forestry Corp. (CONAF).
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
EXO's Kai to drop new EP next month
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
S. Korea starts training program for Polish pilots on FA-50 fighter operation
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for propofol use in police drug case
-
U.S. likely to limit S. Korean production of advanced chips in China: U.S. official
-
S. Korea requests U.S. military correct naming of waters between Korea, Japan