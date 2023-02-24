The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 February 24, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.53 3.53
2-M 3.58 3.57
3-M 3.63 3.63
6-M 3.72 3.71
12-M 3.79 3.79
(END)
