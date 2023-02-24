Ex-prosecutor recommended as chief of National Office of Investigation
All News 11:16 February 24, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- A prosecutor-turned-lawyer has been recommended as the new chief of the National Office of Investigation in charge of commanding police investigation forces nationwide, officials said Friday.
National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun recently recommended Chung Sun-sin, 57, to President Yoon Suk Yeol to replace Nan Gu-jun, whose term is set to expire Saturday, officials said.
Chung had worked for the prosecution for about 20 years and served as the head of the Institute of Justice's branch in Yongin, 40 kilometers south of Seoul.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
EXO's Kai to drop new EP next month
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
S. Korea starts training program for Polish pilots on FA-50 fighter operation
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for propofol use in police drug case
-
U.S. likely to limit S. Korean production of advanced chips in China: U.S. official
-
S. Korea requests U.S. military correct naming of waters between Korea, Japan