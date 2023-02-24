Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ex-prosecutor recommended as chief of National Office of Investigation

All News 11:16 February 24, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- A prosecutor-turned-lawyer has been recommended as the new chief of the National Office of Investigation in charge of commanding police investigation forces nationwide, officials said Friday.

National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun recently recommended Chung Sun-sin, 57, to President Yoon Suk Yeol to replace Nan Gu-jun, whose term is set to expire Saturday, officials said.

Chung had worked for the prosecution for about 20 years and served as the head of the Institute of Justice's branch in Yongin, 40 kilometers south of Seoul.

Chung Sun-sin (Yonhap)

