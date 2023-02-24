Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'

All News 11:45 February 24, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean foreign ministry official on Friday warned that Pyongyang will regard what it claims to be "hostile action" from the United States as a "declaration of war."

Kwon Jong-gun, director-general for U.S. affairs at the ministry, also called on Washington to halt its deployment of strategic assets to Korea and combined drills with South Korea to prevent the "vicious cycle" of hostilities in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

