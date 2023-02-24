N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean foreign ministry official on Friday warned that Pyongyang will regard what it claims to be "hostile action" from the United States as a "declaration of war."

Kwon Jong-gun, director-general for U.S. affairs at the ministry, also called on Washington to halt its deployment of strategic assets to Korea and combined drills with South Korea to prevent the "vicious cycle" of hostilities in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)