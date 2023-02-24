Korea Electric Power remains in red in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 7.77 trillion won (US$6 billion), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 10.76 trillion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 4.72 trillion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 25.6 percent to 19.5 trillion won.

