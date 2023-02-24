Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Electric Power remains in red in Q4

All News 14:01 February 24, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 7.77 trillion won (US$6 billion), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 10.76 trillion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 4.72 trillion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 25.6 percent to 19.5 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Korea Electric Power
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!