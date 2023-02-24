Korea Electric Power remains in red in 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its 2022 net loss of 24.41 trillion won (US$18.7 billion), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 32.6 trillion won for the year, compared with a loss of 5.84 trillion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 17.5 percent to 71.27 trillion won.

