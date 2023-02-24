Korea Aerospace wins 1.2 tln-won aircraft deal from Malaysia

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Friday it has won a 1.2 trillion-won (US$920 million) aircraft deal from Malaysia, with the delivery set to begin in 2026.

KAI signed the deal with the Malaysian defense ministry to export 18 FA-50 light attack aircraft, beating India's Tejas, Pakistan's JF-17, Russia's MIG-35 and Turkey's Hurizet, the company said in a statement.

It is the fourth time for KAI to sign an aircraft deal with a Southeast Asian country after Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, the statement said.

With the latest deal, KAI has exported 68 KT-1 basic and T-50 advanced trainer jets, as well as FA-50 aircraft, to Southeast Asian markets.

Globally, it has obtained deals to supply 222 aircraft to countries, which also include Iraq, Poland, Peru and Senegal.

KAI also expects to win a deal to provide another 18 FA-50s to Malaysia as the Southeast Asian country plans to beef up its aircraft fleet.

It aims to expand exports of its aircraft to the Middle East, Africa, Australia, the United States and other markets.

