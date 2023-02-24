Yoon meets members of business delegation from UAE visit

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met Friday with members of a business delegation that accompanied him to the United Arab Emirates last month, and promised to support their expansion into the UAE.

Some 40 businesspeople from small and medium-sized firms and startups were invited to a luncheon with Yoon at the presidential office about a month after they accompanied him on his state visit to the UAE and signed various memorandums of understanding with their UAE partners.

Yoon told the businesspeople he will make sure the successes of his UAE visit lead to increased investment and exports for small businesses and startups with the help of a public-private investment cooperation platform between the two countries.

He also promised to launch a support team to assist the companies with difficulties they may have conducting business in the UAE.

"The business activities and exports of our small and medium-sized firms, venture firms and startups are extremely important," Yoon said, noting that such companies account for more than 40 percent of South Korea's total exports through both direct and indirect sales.

"I have declared that I will become the Republic of Korea's No. 1 salesman, and I will continue to take small and medium-sized, venture, and startup firms with me during overseas trips and run in every direction so that our businesspeople can produce good results on the world market," he said, referring to South Korea by its formal name.



President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a luncheon with members of a business delegation that accompanied him on his state visit to the United Arab Emirates last month, at the presidential office in Seoul on Feb. 24, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

