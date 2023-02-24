POSCO Chemical to change name to POSCO Future M
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co., a basic industrial materials and battery components maker, said Friday it will be renamed POSCO Future M Co. as part of its efforts to accelerate the transformation into a green company.
The decision, approved by the board at a meeting earlier in the day, will be finalized at a shareholders' meeting slated for March 20, the materials unit under South Korean steel giant POSCO Holdings Inc. said in a release.
The "M" represents POSCO's drive for green materials and efforts to turn into an eco-friendly company, it said.
POSCO Chemical was founded in 1971 as a POSCO arm that mainly produces refractories and burnt lime.
It has lately been pushing for a secondary battery components business, particularly the materials used to make cathodes and anodes -- core materials used in lithium-ion cells for electric vehicles.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 40.4 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for propofol use in police drug case
-
U.S. likely to limit S. Korean production of advanced chips in China: U.S. official
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it conducted 'strategic cruise missile' drills this week
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao