Police vow stern action against illegal acts at construction labor union's rally

All News 17:00 February 24, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Police warned Friday they will mobilize all available measures to deal sternly with any illegal acts during a large-scale rally by a major labor union of construction workers slated for next week.

Some 46,500 members of the Korean Construction Workers' Union, affiliated with one of the country's two major umbrella labor organizations -- the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions -- will gather in central Seoul on Tuesday.

The rally comes as the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol has made labor reform a key policy focus, vowing in particular to eradicate illegal practices by labor unions at construction sites, such as forcing employers to hire people they want.

The National Police Agency (NPA) said it will dispatch some 100 units to the rally site to prevent any illegal acts by participants, such as illegally occupying roads that could possibly cause traffic congestion during rush hour.

Union members who assault or interfere with police officers will immediately be detained, it said.

Since December, police have been carrying out a 200-day special crackdown to respond to violence at construction sites.

Members of the Korean Construction Workers' Union hold a rally in Suwon, 34 kilometers south of Seoul, on Feb. 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

Members of the Korean Construction Workers' Union hold a rally in Suwon, 34 kilometers south of Seoul, on Feb. 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

