Korea Gas Q4 net income up 51 pct to 887.7 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 887.7 billion won (US$680.9 million), up 51 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.11 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 413 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 89.2 percent to 18.15 trillion won.

