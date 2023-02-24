Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Gas Q4 net income up 51 pct to 887.7 bln won

All News 16:10 February 24, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 887.7 billion won (US$680.9 million), up 51 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.11 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 413 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 89.2 percent to 18.15 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Korea Gas
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!