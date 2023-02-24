Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Gas 2022 net profit up 55.2 pct to 1.49 tln won

All News 16:11 February 24, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Friday reported its 2022 net income of 1.49 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), up 55.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 2.46 trillion won, up 98.7 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 87.9 percent to 51.72 trillion won.
