Hanwha Aerospace Q4 net income down 53.4 pct to 19.1 bln won

All News 15:30 February 24, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 19.1 billion won (US$14.6 million), down 53.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 176.6 billion won, up 145.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 42.7 percent to 2.51 trillion won.
