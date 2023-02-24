Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Aerospace 2022 net profit down 48 pct to 156.9 bln won

All News 15:30 February 24, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Friday reported its 2022 net profit of 156.9 billion won (US$120.3 million), down 48 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 375.3 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 277.1 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 18 percent to 6.53 trillion won.
