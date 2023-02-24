Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 February 24, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Feb. 20 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military

S. Korea slaps more sanctions on N. Korea in response to missile provocations

21 -- S. Korea to issue new overarching defense strategy as early as next month

S. Korea conducts aerial refueling drills, involving F-35A stealth fighters

22 -- N. Korea slams Japan for holding annual event on Dokdo

N. Korea slams U.N. chief's 'unfair, unbalanced' stance on its missile launches

S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral missile defense drills in East Sea amid N.K. threats

23 -- N. Korea to hold key party meeting amid severe food shortages

U.S., S. Korea agree to hold additional exercises on nuclear deterrence

24 -- N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'

N. Korea says it conducted 'strategic cruise missile' drills this week

U.S. aircraft carrier may be deployed to S. Korea for joint drills next month: source
