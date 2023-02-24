Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Feb. 20 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
S. Korea slaps more sanctions on N. Korea in response to missile provocations
21 -- S. Korea to issue new overarching defense strategy as early as next month
S. Korea conducts aerial refueling drills, involving F-35A stealth fighters
22 -- N. Korea slams Japan for holding annual event on Dokdo
N. Korea slams U.N. chief's 'unfair, unbalanced' stance on its missile launches
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral missile defense drills in East Sea amid N.K. threats
23 -- N. Korea to hold key party meeting amid severe food shortages
U.S., S. Korea agree to hold additional exercises on nuclear deterrence
24 -- N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'
N. Korea says it conducted 'strategic cruise missile' drills this week
U.S. aircraft carrier may be deployed to S. Korea for joint drills next month: source
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 40.4 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for propofol use in police drug case
-
U.S. likely to limit S. Korean production of advanced chips in China: U.S. official
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it conducted 'strategic cruise missile' drills this week
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao