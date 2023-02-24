SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Youngpoong 640,000 0

SK hynix 91,000 DN 1,700

HyundaiEng&Const 38,000 DN 1,000

CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,550 UP 100

SamsungF&MIns 213,500 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,740 DN 180

Kogas 31,200 UP 500

Hanwha 27,450 DN 50

DB HiTek 46,200 DN 850

CJ 83,500 UP 700

LG Innotek 283,000 DN 7,500

Hanssem 45,750 DN 850

F&F 142,900 UP 1,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 UP 450

MS IND 18,300 DN 400

OCI 93,900 DN 3,100

IS DONGSEO 43,550 DN 400

LS ELECTRIC 50,500 DN 600

SamsungHvyInd 5,770 UP 20

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 182,900 DN 4,000

HyundaiMipoDock 74,900 DN 300

S-Oil 82,100 UP 700

KSOE 85,400 UP 100

HYUNDAI WIA 55,400 DN 900

HMM 23,050 UP 250

KorZinc 588,000 DN 8,000

SamsungElecMech 147,500 DN 3,000

MERITZ SECU 6,810 UP 150

Ottogi 446,500 DN 1,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,140 UP 70

SKC 93,200 DN 900

GS Retail 29,750 DN 150

KPIC 179,900 DN 10,000

HtlShilla 79,700 UP 100

Hanmi Science 32,700 DN 450

Hyundai M&F INS 34,950 UP 1,100

DongkukStlMill 14,300 DN 310

Daesang 20,050 0

SKNetworks 4,130 DN 20

LX INT 32,650 DN 50

(MORE)