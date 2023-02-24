KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Youngpoong 640,000 0
SK hynix 91,000 DN 1,700
HyundaiEng&Const 38,000 DN 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,550 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 213,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,740 DN 180
Kogas 31,200 UP 500
Hanwha 27,450 DN 50
DB HiTek 46,200 DN 850
CJ 83,500 UP 700
LG Innotek 283,000 DN 7,500
Hanssem 45,750 DN 850
F&F 142,900 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 UP 450
MS IND 18,300 DN 400
OCI 93,900 DN 3,100
IS DONGSEO 43,550 DN 400
LS ELECTRIC 50,500 DN 600
SamsungHvyInd 5,770 UP 20
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 182,900 DN 4,000
HyundaiMipoDock 74,900 DN 300
S-Oil 82,100 UP 700
KSOE 85,400 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 55,400 DN 900
HMM 23,050 UP 250
KorZinc 588,000 DN 8,000
SamsungElecMech 147,500 DN 3,000
MERITZ SECU 6,810 UP 150
Ottogi 446,500 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,140 UP 70
SKC 93,200 DN 900
GS Retail 29,750 DN 150
KPIC 179,900 DN 10,000
HtlShilla 79,700 UP 100
Hanmi Science 32,700 DN 450
Hyundai M&F INS 34,950 UP 1,100
DongkukStlMill 14,300 DN 310
Daesang 20,050 0
SKNetworks 4,130 DN 20
LX INT 32,650 DN 50
(MORE)
