KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TaihanElecWire 1,501 DN 30
NHIS 9,280 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 680,000 DN 1,000
DongwonInd 51,900 UP 800
LOTTE 30,850 DN 150
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 UP 240
POSCO Holdings 322,000 DN 9,500
LS 67,800 DN 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES110900 DN1100
GC Corp 120,400 DN 1,500
GCH Corp 15,980 DN 80
HyundaiMtr 173,900 DN 2,300
AmoreG 41,050 DN 250
GS E&C 23,250 DN 800
DB INSURANCE 73,900 UP 1,400
LotteChilsung 170,100 DN 1,000
SLCORP 27,000 DN 450
Yuhan 53,500 UP 2,100
SamsungElec 61,300 DN 700
DL 58,300 DN 600
DOOSAN 90,400 DN 700
CJ LOGISTICS 83,300 DN 500
HITEJINRO 24,850 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,430 DN 70
KIA CORP. 75,300 DN 1,100
TaekwangInd 786,000 DN 10,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,760 DN 30
KAL 23,050 0
LG Corp. 84,800 UP 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 215,500 DN 2,000
Boryung 9,080 UP 20
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,400 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,450 DN 1,300
Shinsegae 206,500 DN 1,000
Nongshim 368,000 UP 6,000
SGBC 51,300 DN 500
Hyosung 69,400 DN 1,100
ORION Holdings 16,070 DN 60
KCC 251,000 DN 7,000
SKBP 65,500 DN 1,000
