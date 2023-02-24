KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Daewoong 17,880 DN 90
KumhoPetrochem 161,700 UP 600
DWS 38,550 DN 1,300
Mobis 219,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 92,200 UP 3,200
KEPCO 18,360 UP 90
SamsungSecu 32,950 DN 300
S-1 56,000 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 8,610 DN 410
ZINUS 30,650 DN 800
SKTelecom 45,100 UP 200
HyundaiElev 28,200 DN 550
Hanchem 199,800 DN 6,200
SAMSUNG SDS 126,800 DN 700
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,500 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,365 DN 20
Hanon Systems 9,170 DN 60
SK 180,400 DN 2,100
ShinpoongPharm 20,300 DN 250
Handsome 26,650 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 61,700 DN 600
Asiana Airlines 14,150 UP 120
COWAY 53,500 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,400 DN 1,200
IBK 10,200 UP 30
DONGSUH 19,680 DN 220
SamsungEng 26,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 112,400 DN 700
PanOcean 6,620 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 30,500 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 20,200 DN 100
LOTTE CONF 118,800 DN 1,200
KT 30,450 DN 1,250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL22850 DN750
LOTTE TOUR 13,990 DN 210
LG Uplus 10,910 UP 60
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,800 UP 200
KT&G 90,300 0
Doosan Enerbility 16,320 DN 10
Doosanfc 34,750 DN 500
