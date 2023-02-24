KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Display 15,240 DN 460
Kangwonland 20,550 DN 100
NAVER 208,000 DN 5,500
Kakao 61,800 DN 700
NCsoft 438,500 DN 14,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 60,900 DN 200
COSMAX 80,900 DN 100
KIWOOM 106,100 DN 1,000
DSME 25,950 DN 50
HDSINFRA 8,880 DN 120
DWEC 4,535 DN 60
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,200 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 327,500 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 33,050 DN 250
LG H&H 672,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 669,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 64,000 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 38,750 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,500 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,750 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 113,400 DN 1,300
Celltrion 149,300 UP 300
TKG Huchems 19,390 DN 250
JB Financial Group 9,290 UP 40
DAEWOONG PHARM 119,200 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,300 DN 400
KIH 60,100 DN 100
GS 42,200 UP 50
LIG Nex1 77,300 UP 2,400
Fila Holdings 39,000 DN 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 161,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,300 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,835 UP 25
AMOREPACIFIC 144,800 DN 1,300
FOOSUNG 12,700 DN 420
SK Innovation 155,100 DN 1,400
POONGSAN 35,750 DN 600
KBFinancialGroup 50,700 UP 700
Hansae 17,330 UP 150
Youngone Corp 44,100 DN 800
