KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 66,900 UP 1,400
GKL 19,990 DN 360
KOLON IND 46,700 DN 1,100
HanmiPharm 261,000 DN 2,500
SD Biosensor 24,050 DN 1,050
Meritz Financial 43,600 UP 1,750
BNK Financial Group 6,770 DN 20
emart 116,300 DN 1,300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY377 50 DN650
KOLMAR KOREA 41,800 0
PIAM 34,850 DN 950
HANJINKAL 44,600 UP 2,400
CHONGKUNDANG 81,000 UP 800
DoubleUGames 46,800 UP 400
HL MANDO 46,650 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 783,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,500 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,280 DN 190
Netmarble 63,000 DN 1,600
KRAFTON 172,500 DN 1,700
HD HYUNDAI 60,100 0
ORION 126,400 DN 3,400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,550 DN 250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,580 DN 1,150
BGF Retail 181,900 UP 500
SKCHEM 81,300 DN 300
HDC-OP 10,600 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 461,500 DN 8,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 417,500 DN 9,000
HANILCMT 12,070 DN 30
SKBS 70,900 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,310 UP 100
KakaoBank 25,250 DN 300
kakaopay 61,100 DN 500
SKSQUARE 39,300 UP 1,450
LG Energy Solution 511,000 UP 4,000
DL E&C 34,250 DN 950
HYBE 183,200 DN 4,500
SK ie technology 65,700 DN 100
K Car 12,190 DN 20
