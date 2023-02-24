S. Korean women to host Zambia for 2 World Cup tuneups in April

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will host Zambia for two matches in April in their buildup for the FIFA Women's World Cup in the summer, the national football body said Friday.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said South Korea, world No. 15, and 81st-ranked Zambia will go toe-to-toe on April 7 and 11. The venues and kickoff times will be announced later.

The two countries have never faced each other before. These will also be South Korean women's first matches against an African team on home soil.



In this Action Images photo via Reuters, South Korean players celebrate a goal by Ji So-yun against Italy during the teams' final match at the Arnold Clark Cup at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

Both South Korea and Zambia will play at this year's Women's World Cup, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20.

Coached by Colin Bell, South Korea will face Colombia, Morocco and Germany in Group H in Australia. Zambia will play their Group C matches in New Zealand against Japan, Spain and Costa Rica.

South Korea will be playing in their fourth Women's World Cup and will try to reach the knockout stage for just the second time. Zambia will be making their debut at the quadrennial event.

This month, South Korea lost all three matches at the Arnold Clark Cup, a four-nation invitational tournament held in England, as part of their World Cup preparation.



In this AFP photo, Ji So-yun of South Korea (L) tries to hold off Benedetta Orsi of Italy during the teams' final match at the Arnold Clark Cup at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

