S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 24, 2023
All News 16:37 February 24, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.582 3.602 -2.0
2-year TB 3.673 3.702 -2.9
3-year TB 3.555 3.599 -4.4
10-year TB 3.525 3.595 -7.0
2-year MSB 3.653 3.702 -4.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.255 4.311 -5.6
91-day CD 3.590 3.590 0.0
(END)
