(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 40.4 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for propofol use in police drug case
-
U.S. likely to limit S. Korean production of advanced chips in China: U.S. official
-
N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'