Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 February 25, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-3 Sunny 0

Incheon 04/-3 Sunny 0

Suwon 06/-4 Sunny 0

Cheongju 06/-3 Sunny 0

Daejeon 06/-4 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 07/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 05/00 Snow 70

Jeonju 06/-4 Sunny 0

Gwangju 06/-2 Sunny 0

Jeju 07/03 Cloudy 10

Daegu 09/-3 Sunny 0

Busan 10/01 Sunny 0

(END)

