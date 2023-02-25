Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 25, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-3 Sunny 0
Incheon 04/-3 Sunny 0
Suwon 06/-4 Sunny 0
Cheongju 06/-3 Sunny 0
Daejeon 06/-4 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 07/-5 Sunny 0
Gangneung 05/00 Snow 70
Jeonju 06/-4 Sunny 0
Gwangju 06/-2 Sunny 0
Jeju 07/03 Cloudy 10
Daegu 09/-3 Sunny 0
Busan 10/01 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'
-
N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it conducted 'strategic cruise missile' drills this week
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for propofol use in police drug case