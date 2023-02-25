S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 5th day
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases remained above 10,000 for the fifth straight day Saturday, with daily infections falling by around 660 cases compared with a week earlier.
The country reported 10,055 new infection cases, including 29 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,489,666, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Saturday's tally fell from 10,718 cases a week ago and 12,801 cases two weeks earlier.
The pace of the spread of the virus has slowed in spite of the removal of the indoor mask mandate late last month.
The KDCA reported 11 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 33,940. The number of critically ill patients came to 181, down from 183 a day ago.
Amid the downward trend, South Korea is set to lift the post-arrival PCR test requirement for travelers from China on Wednesday. But the pre-arrival test is still mandatory until March 10 to monitor the effect of the eased restrictions.
