Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Fossilized eggs of herbivorous dinosaurs have recently been found in South Korea's southwestern region of Sinan near a site where fossils of carnivorous dinosaurs were discovered over a decade ago, a group of scientists said Saturday.

It is considered rare for both carnivorous and herbivorous dinosaur egg fossils to be found in the same place.

Four eggs of dinosaurs preserved in complete shape and over 100 fragments of eggs were uncovered in Sinan County of South Jeolla Province on Sunday, according to the Korea Dinosaur Research Center at Chonnam National University. Fossils of dinosaur bones were also unearthed at the site.

Further analysis showed that the fossils partially came from large herbivorous dinosaur eggs, with the remainders presumed to be either from small plant-eating dinosaurs or birds.

The latest fossils were excavated at a location just 100 meters next to the site where a fossilized nest of carnivorous dinosaurs were discovered in 2009. Both fossils are presumed to be from the same era as they were found on the same rock layers.

Given that dinosaurs tend to breed in their own territories, it is considered extremely rare for plant-eating and meat-eating dinosaur fossils to be found at the same site, according to Huh Min, director of the research center.



This photo provided by the Korea Dinosaur Research Center at Chonnam National University on Feb. 25, 2023, shows one of the four fossilized eggs of different herbivorous dinosaurs that were discovered in the southwestern county of Sinan on Feb. 19. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

