Newly appointed police investigation chief apologizes over son's bullying controversy

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- A prosecutor-turned-lawyer appointed to head the National Office of Investigation apologized Saturday for his son's school bullying incident.

Chung Sun-sin, appointed as the new chief in charge of commanding police investigation forces nationwide the previous day, found himself in hot water after it was belatedly revealed that his son had verbally abused one of his peers for eight months in high school and was ordered to transfer schools.

"I am sorry about what my son did. I would like to apologize once again to the student and the student's parents," Chung told Yonhap News Agency by phone.

Chung had worked for the prosecution for about 20 years and served as the head of the Institute of Justice's branch in Yongin, 40 kilometers south of Seoul.

Meanwhile, Chun Ha-ram, a candidate for the ruling People Power Party's leadership race, called for Chung's resignation.

"The school violence itself was inappropriate, but the fact that (Chung) filed several lawsuits in defiance of the decision made by the Committee for Countermeasures against School Violence and lost all of them poses a bigger problem," Chun said on social media.

"How can we say such a person is qualified to supervise and direct police investigations for our country?"



Chung Sun-sin, a prosecutor-turned-lawyer, is seen in this undated file photo. On Feb. 24, 2023, President Yoon Suk Yeol appointed Chung new chief of the National Office of Investigation in charge of commanding police investigation forces nationwide. (Yonhap)



(END)