Ferry services reopen between Busan, Japan's Tsushima
BUSAN, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Ferry services between South Korea's Busan and Japan's Tsushima Island resumed Saturday after a three-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Busan Port Authority said two ferry vessels departed from a port in the southeastern city at 8:30 a.m. and 10:10 a.m., and arrived at Hitakatsu Port on the southwestern Japanese island 1 1/2 hours later.
Tsushima is the closest Japanese island to the Korean Peninsula.
With the resumption, Busan has now reopened all four sea routes with Japan that were halted in April 2020 due to the coronavirus.
Busan previously restarted ferry services with Fukuoka on Nov. 4, 2022, followed by the reopening of the routes with Osaka and Shimonoseki.
The Busan-Tsushima route was once served by 11 ships and accounted for 60 percent of the sea passenger traffic between Busan and Japan.
For the time being, two South Korean boats -- the PanStar Tsushima Lin from PanStar Group and the Nina from Starline Co. -- will operate on the route once a day on Saturdays and Sundays, carrying a maximum of 100 passengers per trip, according to the port authority.
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'
-
(LEAD) Korea Aerospace wins 1.2 tln-won aircraft deal from Malaysia
-
Yoon tells NIS to show capability to 'neutralize' N.K. provocations