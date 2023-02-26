Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 26, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/-3 Sunny 0
Incheon 06/-2 Sunny 0
Suwon 09/-5 Sunny 0
Cheongju 09/-4 Sunny 0
Daejeon 10/-5 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 10/-7 Sunny 0
Gangneung 12/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 09/-5 Sunny 0
Gwangju 11/-3 Sunny 0
Jeju 09/02 Sunny 0
Daegu 12/-4 Sunny 0
Busan 12/01 Sunny 0
(END)
