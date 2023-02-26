Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 February 26, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-3 Sunny 0

Incheon 06/-2 Sunny 0

Suwon 09/-5 Sunny 0

Cheongju 09/-4 Sunny 0

Daejeon 10/-5 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 10/-7 Sunny 0

Gangneung 12/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 09/-5 Sunny 0

Gwangju 11/-3 Sunny 0

Jeju 09/02 Sunny 0

Daegu 12/-4 Sunny 0

Busan 12/01 Sunny 0

