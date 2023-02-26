4 Hyundai models earn U.S. safety awards
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Sunday it has earned four top safety pick awards from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), further proving the quality of its vehicles.
Three models from the South Korean automotive group garnered the Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) award and one model obtained the Top Safety Pick (TSP) award, Hyundai said in a statement.
The group has Hyundai Motor Co., its independent Genesis brand and affiliate Kia Corp. under its wing.
The three TSP+ winners are Hyundai's Palisade SUV, Kia's Telluride SUV and Genesis' G90 sedan, while the TSP model is Hyundai's Sonata sedan.
This year, the nonprofit IIHS selected 28 TSP+ models and 20 TSP models after testing hundreds of new models in five categories: moderate overlap front, driver-side small overlap front, side, roof strength and seat head restraint. Vehicles are given one of four grades -- good, acceptable, marginal or poor -- after each test.
If a vehicle receives an overall rating of good in the five categories, the model is awarded a TSP. If it also gets good ratings on its headlights and in the passenger-side small overlap test, the award is upgraded to a TSP+ award.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
Zelenskyy says S. Korea's military support will be positive for Ukraine: state media