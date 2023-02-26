BTS' J-Hope to join S. Korean military

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- J-Hope, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, has canceled his request to delay enlistment, the group's agency said Sunday, in a move to join the country's mandatory military service.

BigHit Music did not provide a specific time frame on when he will join the military, saying only it will make an announcement as soon as the notice of enlistment is available.

The move came two months after Jin, the oldest BTS member, first joined the Army, and is in line with an announcement that all seven members of the K-pop boy band plan to fulfill their military duties.

In July 2022, J-Hope dropped his first solo album, "Jack in the Box," and performed at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," an annual New Year's Eve special show by ABC TV.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.



J-Hope is seen in this promotional poster for his upcoming photo book, "All New Hope," provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



