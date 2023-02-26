Presidential office hints at revising anti-graft law to bolster domestic demand
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office on Sunday hinted at the possibility of easing some restrictions under an anti-corruption law as part of efforts to bolster domestic demand.
"There were questions about whether the food price ceiling stipulated in the Kim Young-ran Act can be raised from the current 30,000 won (US$23) to 50,000 won," presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon told Yonhap News Agency.
"We are not only looking into this issue but discussing (various) matters as well to boost domestic demand," he said, adding those issues would soon be discussed among economic policymakers.
The anti-corruption law, named after a former Supreme Court justice, went into effect in 2016, barring public officials, journalists and educators from being treated to meals worth more than 30,000 won.
They are also banned from receiving gifts exceeding 50,000 won, and congratulatory and condolence money over 100,000 won.
