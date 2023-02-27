N. Korea holds key party meeting on agriculture with Kim Jong-un in attendance
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has convened a key party meeting to discuss agricultural issues, with its leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, Pyongyang's state media said Monday.
The North's leader Kim presided over an enlarged plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Sunday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The meeting will review major achievements for last year in the country's programs on rural revolution and decide on "the immediate important tasks and the urgent tasks arising at the present stage of the national economic development and the practical ways for implementing them," the KCNA said in an English-language report.
The KCNA said participants unanimously approved agenda items and discussed the first one, without elaborating.
The plenary meeting will continue, the KCNA said, without providing further details.
The rare party meeting came as the North's food situations appear to have deteriorated amid lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and sanctions.
Seoul's unification ministry earlier said the North's food crisis seems to be attributable to a fall in crop production and disrupted food distributions.
