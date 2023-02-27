Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon administration's personnel vetting under fire amid resignation of police investigation chief appointee (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- KOSPI grew 2.3 times over past 23 years; GDP increased threefold (Kookmin Daily)
-- Personnel vetting process failed to discover bullying scandal of new police investigation chief appointee's son (Donga Ilbo)
-- Only 4 pct of women see marriage, childbirth as necessary: survey (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Parliamentary motion for opposition leader's arrest to be put to vote (Segye Times)
-- Number of delayed court trials surges for third-straight year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Police investigation chief appointee resigns over son's bullying scandal (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Rate of overdue loans in Jan. doubles on-year on economic woes (Hankyoreh)
-- Zelensky's confidant says Ukraine in talks with S. Korea on weapons provision (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Police investigation chief designate resigns over son's past bullying scandal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- EQT Partners to acquire SK shieldus for 3 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Before job even starts, NOI chief designate quits (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Intensive probe launched into liquor prices amid inflation woes (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul, Washington step up deterrence against N. Korea (Korea Times)
