BTS' J-Hope to drop solo single this week
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- J-Hope, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, said Monday he will release an individual single and its music video this week.
The dancer-rapper said on social media that "on the street" will hit music services Friday.
It is a lo-fi hip-hop song with a comfortable melody and warm lyrics, where J-Hope participated in composing and writing the lyrics, according to the group's agency, BigHit Music.
He formally debuted as a soloist with his first solo album, "Jack in the Box," in July.
The announcement came one day after the agency said he is undergoing steps to become the second BTS member to enlist in the military after the oldest member Jin.
The agency said he has recently canceled a permission to delay his enlistment as a step to fulfill his military duty, without providing a specific time frame on when he will enlist.
The singer, born in 1994, had delayed his conscription until the end of 2024, when he will be 30, under the Military Service Act revised in 2020. In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.
