Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 February 27, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/-1 Sunny 0

Incheon 08/-1 Sunny 0

Suwon 11/-4 Sunny 0

Cheongju 13/-2 Sunny 0

Daejeon 13/-4 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 12/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 16/03 Sunny 0

Jeonju 13/-3 Sunny 0

Gwangju 15/-2 Sunny 0

Jeju 13/03 Cloudy 20

Daegu 15/-3 Sunny 0

Busan 14/04 Sunny 0

