IPOs in S. Korea sharply down in 2022 amid uncertainty from inflation, rate hikes
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The number of initial public offerings (IPOs) and the amount of funds raised from the process in 2022 decreased sharply due to market uncertainty caused by inflation and monetary tightening in major countries, data showed Monday.
A total of 70 companies made their debuts on the main KOSPI and the secondary tech-heavy KOSDAQ markets last year, down 21.3 percent from 89 companies the previous year, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The total amount of money raised by IPOs also decreased by 20.7 percent on-year to 15.6 trillion won. This marked the first contraction since 2018, the data showed.
The decline is blamed on growing uncertainty stemming from inflation, aggressive monetary tightening in major countries and geopolitical risks, such as the war in Ukraine, all of them weighing on market sentiment and stock indexes.
Last year, 13 companies withdrew their bids to go public due to unfavorable market conditions and investors' lukewarm response.
This marked the most in five years and a sharp increase compared with two canceled IPO attempts in 2021, according to the data.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
BTS' J-Hope to join S. Korean military
-
Zelenskyy says S. Korea's military support will be positive for Ukraine: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea opens key party meeting on agriculture amid food crisis