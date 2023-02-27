Controversial cable car project on Mt. Seorak gets conditional nod
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The environment ministry on Monday gave a conditional nod to a controversial project to build and operate a cable car system over a natural reserve area on Mount Seorak near South Korea's east coast.
The project, pursued since the 1980s, seeks to build a 3.5-kilometer-long cable car system between the Seoraksan National Park's Osaek area in the county of Yangyang and near the mountain's summit.
The site is within a state-designated natural reserve as well as a biosphere reserve designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
The environment ministry's regional office in Wonju gave "conditional consent" to an environmental impact assessment report submitted by Yangyang County on the project, saying it carries measures to reduce negative environmental effects.
In effect, the decision marks the clearance of all administrative hurdles for the project besides a regional budget review by the interior ministry.
The project has been part of balanced development policy goals selected by President Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team and a campaign pledge by Gangwon Province Gov. Kim Jin-tae.
The project has been a subject of heated debate between preservationists who argue the region's ecology, including mountain goats, would sustain irreversible damage and developmentalists who claim the project would provide an economic boost to the local economy.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
BTS' J-Hope to join S. Korean military
-
Zelenskyy says S. Korea's military support will be positive for Ukraine: state media
-
(3rd LD) Newly appointed police investigation chief offers to resign over son's bullying controversy