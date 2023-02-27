Seoul shares down 0.87 pct late Mon. morning

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.87 percent lower late Monday morning, led by a fall in tech and energy blue chips.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 21.2 points to 2,402.41 as of 11:20 a.m.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics dipped 1.3 percent, and chipmaker SK hynix lost more than 1.5 percent.

Leading refiner SK Innovation sank more than 2 percent.

In contrast, insurers gathered ground. Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, the No. 1 nonlife insurer, rose 1.2 percent, and Hanwha Life Insurance jumped more than 4 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,314.3 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 9.5 won from Friday's close.

