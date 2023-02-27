Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kolmar Korea swings to loss in Q4

All News 13:25 February 27, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Kolmar Korea Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 47.4 billion won (US$35.9 million), turning from a profit of 9.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 66.7 percent on-year to 8.6 billion won. Sales increased 19.1 percent to 479.1 billion won.
