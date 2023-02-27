Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kolmar Korea swings to red in 2022

All News 13:25 February 27, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Kolmar Korea Co. on Monday reported its 2022 net loss of 4.1 billion won (US$3.1 million), swinging from a profit of 43.5 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 13 percent on-year to 73.3 billion won. Annual revenue increased 17.6 percent to 1.86 trillion won.
