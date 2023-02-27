Yoon calls for measures to eradicate school violence
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the education ministry Monday to promptly report measures to eradicate school violence, his office said, following revelations that a recently revoked government appointee's son was punished for school bullying.
Yoon gave the instruction during a weekly meeting with his senior aides, saying the ministry should work together with local education offices and other related agencies to report to him on the measures, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.
Yoon canceled his appointment of Chung Sun-sin, a prosecutor-turned-lawyer, as chief of the police's National Office of Investigation on Saturday following revelations that Chung's son had been punished for school bullying and Chung had taken the case to court.
The appointment was canceled only a day after it was made.
Yoon regards school violence "very seriously," and considers it a violation of the right to freely and fairly receive education, his spokesperson Lee Do-woon told reporters Sunday.
