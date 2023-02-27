SME biz sentiment swings to upturn for March
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean smaller firms' business outlook gained for March for the first time in five months amid eased coronavirus curbs, a poll showed Monday.
The survey of 3,150 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) showed the small business health index (SBHI) standing at 83.1 for next month, up 5.5 points from February.
The index had been weakening on-month since November last year.
A reading below 100 indicates pessimists outnumber optimists. The survey was taken by the Korea Federation of SMEs from Feb. 14-21.
The increase came amid expectations that removal of the indoor mask mandate in late January could help boost consumer spending in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
According to the findings, the SBHI for the manufacturing sector came to 86.5 for March, up 5.4 points from February, with that for nonmanufacturing companies rising by the same margin to 81.5.
Some 61 percent of the respondents cited sluggish domestic demand as the biggest hurdle to their management, followed by high labor costs (55.2 percent), rising raw materials costs (41.4 percent) and cutthroat competition (34.3 percent).
The average capacity utilization rate of manufacturing SMEs amounted to 70.5 percent in January, down 1.5 percentage points from the prior month.
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
BTS' J-Hope to join S. Korean military
-
Zelenskyy says S. Korea's military support will be positive for Ukraine: state media
-
(3rd LD) Newly appointed police investigation chief offers to resign over son's bullying controversy