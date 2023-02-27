Naver to launch upgraded Korean-based AI platform HyperCLOVA X in July
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top portal operator Naver Corp. said Monday it will unveil an upgraded version of the hyperscale artificial intelligence platform, HyperCLOVA X, tailored for Korean language in July in a bid to keep up with the ChatGPT-fueled global competition for linguistic AI.
HyperCLOVA X, the latest edition of HyperCLOVA, which was launched in 2021, is able to combine users' data with its AI predecessor and provide more suitable responses to users.
It is more Korean user-oriented than other AI models based on English like the global sensation chatbot ChatGPT.
It has learned from 6,500 times more Korean data than the U.S. model developed by Open AI, according to Naver, which operates Korea's largest search engine, and offers cloud services, email and other internet products.
The company said the new AI model will help individuals, companies and countries use their customized AI systems, and create new service and business opportunities.
"Naver is now ready to join the global wave with the world-class AI technology," Kim Yu-won, CEO of Naver Cloud, a cloud computing solutions unit under Naver, said in a conference held in southern Seoul. "We will create a globally competitive AI ecosystem in South Korea."
The plan came as the extreme battle for AI search has intensified since the launch of ChatGPT late last year, which has wowed the world with its detailed responses and articulate answers powered by large amounts of data and computing techniques.
South Korea's big IT firms like Naver and Kakao Corp. have also announced plans to introduce their own versions of AI search services in the coming future.
Naver has joined hands with Samsung Electronics Co., the world's No. 1 chipmaker, in developing semiconductor solutions tailored for hyperscale AI models to accelerate the handling of massive AI workloads.
