SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



AmoreG 40,150 DN 900

HyundaiMtr 173,300 DN 600

SKNetworks 4,080 DN 50

KCC 248,500 DN 2,500

SKBP 64,700 DN 800

Daesang 19,780 DN 270

ORION Holdings 16,080 UP 10

LS 67,300 DN 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108900 DN2000

GC Corp 118,700 DN 1,700

GS E&C 22,600 DN 650

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 678,000 DN 2,000

KPIC 174,800 DN 5,100

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,950 DN 190

SKC 91,500 DN 1,700

MERITZ SECU 6,840 UP 30

GS Retail 29,350 DN 400

Ottogi 447,000 UP 500

HITEJINRO 24,100 DN 750

Yuhan 52,800 DN 700

SLCORP 26,650 DN 350

POSCO CHEMICAL 220,000 UP 4,500

Daewoong 17,240 DN 640

Boryung 8,950 DN 130

TaekwangInd 782,000 DN 4,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,500 DN 900

HYUNDAI STEEL 36,050 DN 400

SSANGYONGCNE 5,750 DN 10

Shinsegae 203,000 DN 3,500

KAL 23,050 0

Nongshim 363,000 DN 5,000

LG Corp. 82,400 DN 2,400

SGBC 50,300 DN 1,000

NHIS 9,140 DN 140

DB INSURANCE 76,300 UP 2,400

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0

POSCO Holdings 319,000 DN 3,000

GCH Corp 15,680 DN 300

LOTTE 30,850 0

Hyosung 67,300 DN 2,100

(MORE)