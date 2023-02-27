KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 40,150 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 173,300 DN 600
SKNetworks 4,080 DN 50
KCC 248,500 DN 2,500
SKBP 64,700 DN 800
Daesang 19,780 DN 270
ORION Holdings 16,080 UP 10
LS 67,300 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108900 DN2000
GC Corp 118,700 DN 1,700
GS E&C 22,600 DN 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 678,000 DN 2,000
KPIC 174,800 DN 5,100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,950 DN 190
SKC 91,500 DN 1,700
MERITZ SECU 6,840 UP 30
GS Retail 29,350 DN 400
Ottogi 447,000 UP 500
HITEJINRO 24,100 DN 750
Yuhan 52,800 DN 700
SLCORP 26,650 DN 350
POSCO CHEMICAL 220,000 UP 4,500
Daewoong 17,240 DN 640
Boryung 8,950 DN 130
TaekwangInd 782,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,500 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,050 DN 400
SSANGYONGCNE 5,750 DN 10
Shinsegae 203,000 DN 3,500
KAL 23,050 0
Nongshim 363,000 DN 5,000
LG Corp. 82,400 DN 2,400
SGBC 50,300 DN 1,000
NHIS 9,140 DN 140
DB INSURANCE 76,300 UP 2,400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
POSCO Holdings 319,000 DN 3,000
GCH Corp 15,680 DN 300
LOTTE 30,850 0
Hyosung 67,300 DN 2,100
