KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongwonInd 50,800 DN 1,100
LotteChilsung 168,600 DN 1,500
SamsungElec 60,500 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 82,500 DN 800
DL 58,300 0
DOOSAN 100,000 UP 9,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,160 DN 270
KIA CORP. 76,000 UP 700
SK hynix 90,000 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 617,000 DN 23,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,350 DN 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,200 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 216,500 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,450 DN 290
Kogas 28,700 DN 2,500
Hanwha 27,200 DN 250
DB HiTek 45,550 DN 650
CJ 83,800 UP 300
LX INT 32,000 DN 650
DongkukStlMill 14,180 DN 120
TaihanElecWire 1,465 DN 36
Hyundai M&F INS 35,500 UP 550
HtlShilla 78,600 DN 1,100
LS ELECTRIC 50,200 DN 300
KorZinc 596,000 UP 8,000
Hanmi Science 31,700 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,650 DN 120
SamsungElecMech 146,900 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 71,800 DN 3,100
Hanssem 45,400 DN 350
F&F 140,700 DN 2,200
IS DONGSEO 43,550 0
S-Oil 81,300 DN 800
LG Innotek 283,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,400 DN 2,500
KSOE 83,100 DN 2,300
HMM 22,650 DN 400
HYUNDAI WIA 54,600 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
MS IND 17,800 DN 500
(MORE)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korea opens key party meeting on agriculture amid food crisis
-
Zelenskyy says S. Korea's military support will be positive for Ukraine: state media
-
BTS' J-Hope to join S. Korean military