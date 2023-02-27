DongwonInd 50,800 DN 1,100

LotteChilsung 168,600 DN 1,500

SamsungElec 60,500 DN 800

CJ LOGISTICS 82,500 DN 800

DL 58,300 0

DOOSAN 100,000 UP 9,600

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,160 DN 270

KIA CORP. 76,000 UP 700

SK hynix 90,000 DN 1,000

Youngpoong 617,000 DN 23,000

HyundaiEng&Const 37,350 DN 650

CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,200 DN 350

SamsungF&MIns 216,500 UP 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,450 DN 290

Kogas 28,700 DN 2,500

Hanwha 27,200 DN 250

DB HiTek 45,550 DN 650

CJ 83,800 UP 300

LX INT 32,000 DN 650

DongkukStlMill 14,180 DN 120

TaihanElecWire 1,465 DN 36

Hyundai M&F INS 35,500 UP 550

HtlShilla 78,600 DN 1,100

LS ELECTRIC 50,200 DN 300

KorZinc 596,000 UP 8,000

Hanmi Science 31,700 DN 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,650 DN 120

SamsungElecMech 146,900 DN 600

HyundaiMipoDock 71,800 DN 3,100

Hanssem 45,400 DN 350

F&F 140,700 DN 2,200

IS DONGSEO 43,550 0

S-Oil 81,300 DN 800

LG Innotek 283,500 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,400 DN 2,500

KSOE 83,100 DN 2,300

HMM 22,650 DN 400

HYUNDAI WIA 54,600 DN 800

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0

MS IND 17,800 DN 500

(MORE)