KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 92,600 DN 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 162,000 UP 300
Mobis 214,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 89,000 DN 3,200
S-1 56,400 UP 400
ZINUS 30,550 DN 100
Hanchem 199,400 DN 400
DWS 39,700 UP 1,150
KEPCO 18,160 DN 200
SamsungSecu 32,750 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 8,750 UP 140
SKTelecom 44,950 DN 150
HyundaiElev 27,700 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 124,900 DN 1,900
KOREA AEROSPACE 44,850 DN 1,650
KUMHOTIRE 3,270 DN 95
Hanon Systems 9,130 DN 40
SK 178,300 DN 2,100
ShinpoongPharm 19,500 DN 800
Handsome 25,900 DN 750
ILJIN MATERIALS 61,600 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 13,940 DN 210
COWAY 53,300 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,700 DN 700
IBK 10,220 UP 20
DONGSUH 19,100 DN 580
SamsungEng 27,200 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 111,400 DN 1,000
PanOcean 6,550 DN 70
SAMSUNG CARD 30,350 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 19,980 DN 220
LOTTE CONF 119,800 UP 1,000
KT 29,950 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL22300 DN550
LOTTE TOUR 13,820 DN 170
LG Uplus 10,790 DN 120
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 DN 500
KT&G 89,700 DN 600
Doosan Enerbility 16,260 DN 60
Doosanfc 33,950 DN 800
(MORE)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korea opens key party meeting on agriculture amid food crisis
-
Zelenskyy says S. Korea's military support will be positive for Ukraine: state media
-
BTS' J-Hope to join S. Korean military