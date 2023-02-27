KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Display 15,200 DN 40
Kangwonland 20,300 DN 250
NAVER 208,000 0
Kakao 61,900 UP 100
NCsoft 431,000 DN 7,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 60,400 DN 500
COSMAX 78,000 DN 2,900
KIWOOM 105,300 DN 800
DSME 25,450 DN 500
HDSINFRA 8,660 DN 220
DWEC 4,445 DN 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,350 DN 850
CJ CheilJedang 321,000 DN 6,500
KEPCO KPS 32,450 DN 600
LG H&H 673,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 657,000 DN 12,000
KEPCO E&C 63,500 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 38,450 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,800 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,150 DN 600
LGELECTRONICS 112,700 DN 700
Celltrion 146,000 DN 3,300
TKG Huchems 20,450 UP 1,060
JB Financial Group 9,330 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 140,600 DN 4,200
FOOSUNG 13,200 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,965 UP 130
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,600 DN 700
GS 41,100 DN 1,100
KIH 60,100 0
LIG Nex1 74,900 DN 2,400
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,500 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 116,300 DN 2,900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,100 DN 900
SK Innovation 151,900 DN 3,200
Fila Holdings 38,550 DN 450
POONGSAN 36,350 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 50,600 DN 100
emart 113,300 DN 3,000
Hansae 17,050 DN 280
(MORE)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korea opens key party meeting on agriculture amid food crisis
-
Zelenskyy says S. Korea's military support will be positive for Ukraine: state media
-
BTS' J-Hope to join S. Korean military