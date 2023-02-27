KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
PIAM 34,300 DN 550
Youngone Corp 43,400 DN 700
KOLON IND 45,350 DN 1,350
CSWIND 66,200 DN 700
GKL 20,200 UP 210
SD Biosensor 23,650 DN 400
HanmiPharm 259,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY374 50 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 40,800 DN 1,000
Meritz Financial 43,600 0
BNK Financial Group 6,720 DN 50
SKCHEM 78,500 DN 2,800
HD HYUNDAI 60,300 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 770,000 DN 13,000
ORION 128,100 UP 1,700
WooriFinancialGroup 12,150 DN 160
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,400 DN 1,150
Doosan Bobcat 38,400 DN 100
Netmarble 61,600 DN 1,400
HANILCMT 11,810 DN 260
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,360 UP 80
SKBS 68,700 DN 2,200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,400 DN 180
KakaoBank 25,450 UP 200
HYOSUNG TNC 458,000 DN 3,500
HDC-OP 10,450 DN 150
HANJINKAL 45,500 UP 900
KRAFTON 172,200 DN 300
BGF Retail 180,500 DN 1,400
CHONGKUNDANG 79,900 DN 1,100
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 405,000 DN 12,500
HL MANDO 46,300 DN 350
DoubleUGames 46,000 DN 800
K Car 11,880 DN 310
SKSQUARE 38,700 DN 600
HYBE 182,400 DN 800
LG Energy Solution 508,000 DN 3,000
DL E&C 33,500 DN 750
SK ie technology 65,100 DN 600
kakaopay 60,900 DN 200
(END)
-
