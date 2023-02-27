Kolon Industries Q4 net income up 94.4 pct to 34.2 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 34.2 billion won (US$25.8 million), up 94.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 39.1 billion, compared with a loss of 5.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 9.9 percent to 1.44 trillion won.

